Lancaster County property reassessments: What are your options?

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Bernie Tulino of Strasburg Township says he was confused by a humongous spike in his initial assessed property value.

“It’s almost a $100,000 increase,” he said.

The Lancaster County Tax Assessment Office has sent out more than 190,000 similar notices.

It’s been more than a decade since the last time Lancaster County conducted a reassessment. John Marvrides, director of the Tax Assessment Office, said they pushed it off several years due to a sluggish economy and a poor housing market.

Mavrides told ABC27 News that new values are based partially on home sales. He said property owners who are upset with their initial assessed values have options.

“If the information is wrong, we’re in that stage to make sure the information is correct,” Mavrides said. “That will affect the assessment if it’s not correct. They can send an appeal form in now or they can wait until the final notice around the first week of June.”

After that, property owners have 40 days to file an appeal.

Mavrides said those who wish to file an appeal should do it sooner rather than later.

“We need original signatures, so it’s best to mail that to us,” he said.

You can find an appeal form here.

