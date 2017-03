LONDON (AP) – You’ve got to pay attention to those performers in train stations. It just might be someone you’ve heard of.

John Legend took the Eurostar train from Paris to London and surprised travelers at the St. Pancras International train station with a performance on one of the station’s public pianos.

He performed “Ordinary People” and “All Of Me.”

Legend is promoting his “Darkness and Light” tour in Europe.

