Former bank manager charged with fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former bank manager has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges she deceived her employer through fraudulent loans.

Karen E. Ramm, 50, of Camp Hill, was a branch manager and loan officer at Commerce Bank between 2000 and 2010.

The indictment alleges that between 2001 and 2007, Ramm defrauded Commerce Bank by using her position to fraudulently originate approximately seven loans totaling $379,900 for a customer she knew personally.

U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler said the loans contained false information regarding the borrower and Ramm converted a portion of the proceeds to her own benefit.

