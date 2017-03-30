CAT to hold public meeting about cancelled route

By Published:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) Capital Area Transit is scheduled to hold a public meeting about the cancellation of the Carlisle Circulator.

Back in January, Cumberland County officials announced that the route would be cancelled because of low ridership.

The route was a three-year pilot program that made stops through the borough, Dickinson College, shopping plazas and warehouses on Allen Road.

CAT said in a press release ridership peaked at 3.58 passengers an hour per bus. Its goal was to have 8.45 riders.

The circulator will stop running on April 28.

A public meeting about its cancellation will be held on Thursday, March 30 at 5:30 p.m. at Carlisle Borough Hall.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s