Burglary at Chambersburg home under investigation

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg police are investigating a burglary that occurred at a home last week.

Police were called around 9 p.m. Friday to a home in the 100 block of West Commerce Street for a report that someone entered the dwelling while the residents were home.

The suspect is accused of taking cash before fleeing on foot, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.

