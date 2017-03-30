Burglary at Chambersburg home under investigation

WHTM Staff Published:

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg police are investigating a burglary that occurred at a home last week.

Police were called around 9 p.m. Friday to a home in the 100 block of West Commerce Street for a report that someone entered the dwelling while the residents were home.

The suspect is accused of taking cash before fleeing on foot, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s