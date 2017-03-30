BlenderBottle recalls Whiskware glass shaker bottles

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – BlenderBottle is recalling about 48,000 glass shaker bottles because the bottom can break and injure users.

The Whiskware dressing shaker bottles were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond and other specialty stores. They have a round, stainless steel agitator to mix the contents. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the bottle can break when the agitator strikes the bottom.

BlenderBottle has received 12 reports of the glass shakers breaking. No injuries have been reported.

Only glass shakers that measure 8.7 inches tall and hold 2.5 cups of liquid – sold from July through January for about $18-$20 – are included in the recall.

Owners should contact BlenderBottle to receive two free replacement plastic shakers for each returned glass shaker.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...