Auditor: At least $7K missing from Capitol Police ticket office

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s auditor general says the state lost at least $7,420 in revenue because of mismanagement and poor oversight at the Pennsylvania Capitol Police parking ticket office.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said missing records and tickets, uncashed checks, and files in disarray made it impossible to determine how much additional money might have been lost.

DePasquale also revealed Thursday that the parking ticket office was in so much disarray that Capitol Police was forced to stop writing parking tickets for six months between May and November.

The auditor general said a scheduled audit of the parking ticket office was supposed to begin in October 2015, but auditors were stymied in their efforts to gain access to records until after the former ticket clerk abruptly retired in April.

As the ABC27 Investigators first reported last week, the former parking ticket clerk was the only person who had the combination to the office safe, and the Department of General Services – which oversees the Capitol Police – had to break into the safe after her retirement.

ABC27 learned and DePasquale confirmed that when the safe was finally opened, auditors found boxes of tickets with checks that had expired.

DePasquale said the audit report was forwarded to the Pennsylvania State Police and his department is cooperating with a state police investigation.

