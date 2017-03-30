AAA: Drugged driving quickly surpassing drunk driving

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The automotive group AAA says of the 53,000 arrests for DUI last year, half were for alcohol and the other 26,000 involved drugs.

AAA on Thursday is holding a Drugged Driving Summit in Harrisburg. It’s gathered legislators, law enforcement, health care and other experts to talk about Pennsylvania’s challenges when it comes to drugged drivers behind the wheel.

One of the big issues they’ll discuss is the possibility of legalizing marijuana in Pennsylvania.

“Easier access to it means more availability, which means more people are going to be using it and then they’re going to be making the destructive decision of getting behind the wheel of an automobile,” said Stephen Erni, executive director of the Pennsylvania DUI Association.

The summit lasts all day. Check back for updates and more details.

