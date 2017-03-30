$150K Powerball ticket sold in northern Dauphin County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold near Lykens, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday.

The ticket for Wednesday’s drawing was sold at the Penn Jersey Food Mart along Route 209 in the village of Loyalton. It correctly matched four of the five white balls drawn: 8, 15, 31, 36, 62, and the red Powerball 11.

The $1 Power Play option boosted the prize from $50,000 to $150,000.

The prize must be claimed and the ticket validated before the winner is announced. Lottery winners have one year to claim prizes.

