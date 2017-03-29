Women charged in fight at Park City Diner

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two women have been charged in a fight this month at Park City Diner.

According to the Manheim Township Police Department, the suspects were identified after video of the incident was publicly released.

The fight occurred at the Park City Diner on Plaza Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. on March 18.

Salisa McFadden 29, and Latosha Williams, 25, were both charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.

