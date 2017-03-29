Woman left son in car for hours while she was at work, police say

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Myerstown woman has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after police say she left her 8-year-old son alone in a car for several hours.

Mary Garcia, 30, is also charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana following Sunday night’s incident in the 200 block of Cumberland Street.

Police say they received a call that evening about a child playing alone in a car wit no adult in sight.

When officers arrived, they located the child and learned the car was parked outside a business where Garcia was working.

Police also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

The child was taken to a family member for care.

Garcia was arrested and placed in Lebanon County Prison on $50,000 bail.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...