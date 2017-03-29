Woman injured as fleeing driver crashes into Lebanon homes

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman was seriously injured when a driver fled police and crashed into parked cars and homes Tuesday evening in the 500 block of Weidman Street.

The woman, a passenger in the fleeing vehicle, had to be extricated from the wreckage. She was transported to a hospital and was unable to communicate, police said. Her condition was unknown Wednesday morning.

Police said a city officer had stopped the driver for going the wrong direction on a one-way street just before 9 p.m. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver fled from the 300 block of East Weidman at a high rate of speed.

A pursuit was terminated immediately because of weather conditions, police said.

Minutes later, the fleeing driver crashed into several unattended parked cars and three homes before coming to rest on a porch. The driver ran from the scene, deserting his injured passenger, police said.

