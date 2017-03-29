W. Hanover Twp. to discuss police coverage

Published:

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) West Hanover Township leaders will discuss whether it should create its own police department at a meeting.

Leaders are considering several different options after Governor Wolf proposed placing a fee on communities that rely on state police for coverage. The fee would $25 per resident. The township currently covered by state police.

At Wednesday night’s meeting, leaders will discuss several options including: hiring part-time officers, forming a regional police department with neighboring communities and paying another community with police officers to provide coverage. Leaders will also discuss what the state police fee proposal would mean for coverage.

The meeting is at the township building at 428 Walnut Ave. It starts at 6:00 p.m.

