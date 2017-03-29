Volunteers wanted in Gettysburg for Civil War event

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Civil War Trust and Gettysburg National Military Park is hosting a one-day volunteer event this Saturday.

Civil War Park Day is a nationwide event that brings Civil War enthusiasts together in an effort to keep the nation’s Civil War heritage preserved and pristine.

Volunteers are needed to cut brush and clear vegetation near Devil’s Den and Plum Run.

“Our Civil War sites need the public’s help,” said Ed W. Clark, Superintendent of Gettysburg National Military Park. “Park Day is a great opportunity for some hearty volunteers at Gettysburg to help care for the historic terrain of Devil’s Den and Plum Run.”

To register for the April 1 event, email Matthew Gutt at Matthew_Gutt@nps.gov. For more information, click here.

