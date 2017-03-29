The Latest: ACLU: Immigrant education pact will be ‘strong’

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania school district and the American Civil Liberties Union have reached a settlement on the education of older immigrant students who speak little or no English.

The agreement, approved Tuesday night by the school board in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, ends a lawsuit filed in August by the ACLU. Civil rights lawyers had contended older refugee and immigrant students were being steered to alternative high schools.

The agreement allows the district to continue operating an accelerated academy for the older students. It also permits students with little or no English proficiency to begin their educations in a district high school and progress to a small learning setting or transfer to the accelerated program.

The ACLU says the agreement “extends the guarantee of a strong and appropriate education” to older immigrant students in Lancaster.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...