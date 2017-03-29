Target recalls tic-tac-toe games for choking, magnet hazard

By Published:

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Target is recalling magnetic tic-tac-toe games because magnets can come off the game pieces.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the magnets pose a choking hazard. If two or more magnets are swallowed, they can link together inside the body and cause intestinal obstructions, perforations, sepsis and death.

Target has received one report of the magnets falling off the game piece. No injuries have been reported.

The tic-tac-toe games, each consisting of a plywood board with nine “X” and “Heart” game pieces, were sold exclusively at Target stores from December 2016 through February 2017 for about $5.

Consumers should return the games to any Target store for a full refund.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s