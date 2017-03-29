Sunshine returns today, more clouds and rain by Friday

The showers and drizzle ended last night, and while this morning may start a little damp a lot of the fog and drizzle has been cut down by drier air and a consistent breeze. The morning commute should be met with dry weather and temperatures near 50°.

Sunshine makes a comeback today, highs will average in the middle to upper 50s and it will feel much drier than the last three days. Our weather then continues to change and stay inconsistent for Thursday. We start with sunshine Thursday morning, but clouds return for Thursday afternoon as the next rainmaker heads toward the Appalachian Mountains and the Tennessee Valley. This system will pick up a fair amount of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico with rain arriving for us by Thursday night.

A cool easterly flow and periods of rain keep Friday very cool with highs only in the 40s, similar weather to this past Sunday. Up to inch of rain is likely based on the latest data available to us, and the damp weather looks to stay in place Friday night and early Saturday morning. If you have outdoor plans on Saturday it will take some time to dry out, plan for a damp, drizzly morning with gradual improvement by the afternoon as drier air works its way back into the Midstate. Sunday is drier and features temperatures in the middle to upper 50s.

