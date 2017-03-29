Police: Woman found lying on hospital patient, denied access to staff

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman has been charged with disorderly conduct after an incident over the weekend at Chambersburg Hospital.

Officers responded Saturday to the hospital for a report of an unwanted person.

Police say they arrived to find Cathleen V. Williams, 52, lying on top of a patient.

Hospital staff told police Williams would not allow them to treat the patient. Williams yelled, screamed and shoved staff, according to police.

Police ordered Williams to leave the room before she was physically removed by officers.

Williams, a Shippensburg resident, was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. She posted $5,000 bail, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing for Williams has been scheduled for Tuesday morning.

