Police seek Megan’s Law fugitive

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County are looking for a Megan’s Law fugitive.

According to a Facebook post from the Pennsylvania State Police, 47-year-old James Allen Poe failed to update his Megan’s Law registration.

The York City Police Department has a warrant for Poe’s arrest.

Anyone with information on Poe’s whereabouts is asked to call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234.

