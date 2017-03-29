Police seek Megan’s Law fugitive

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County are looking for a Megan’s Law fugitive.
According to a Facebook post from the Pennsylvania State Police, 47-year-old James Allen Poe failed to update his Megan’s Law registration.
The York City Police Department has a warrant for Poe’s arrest.
Anyone with information on Poe’s whereabouts is asked to call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234.
