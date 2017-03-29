Police release surveillance video of suspect in strong arm robbery

EAST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The Springettsbury Township Police Department has released video surveillance of a suspect in a strong arm robbery last week that injured a 76-year-old woman.

Officers were called around 9 p.m. last Wednesday to the parking lot of Weis Markets at 2400 E. Market St. for a reported strong arm robbery.

The victim told police a suspect approached her, grabbed her purse and knocked her on the ground.

Bystanders followed the suspect in vehicles and on foot and were able to recover the purse, according to police.

One surveillance video shows the suspect getting out of a Subaru Outback. Another shows him walking and wearing a red sweatshirt, a knit hat, light colored pants and light colored shoes.

The victim suffered a dislocated shoulder and bruising to her face and hand as a result of her altercation with the suspect, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle shown in the surveillance video is asked to email Sgt. Stefan Kochansky with the Springettsbury Township Police Department at skochansky@springettsbury.com or call the department at 717-757-3525.

The video is available through the department’s website.

