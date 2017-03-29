Police: Hanover teen ‘clearly indicated’ she was running away

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a Hanover-area teen who was missing for five days was found safe and unharmed Tuesday in southern Maryland, and she was returned to her family early Wednesday morning.

In a statement posted Wednesday’s on the department’s Facebook page, West Manheim Township police chief Timothy Hippensteel also revealed the 16-year-old left a handwritten note at her house that “clearly indicated” she was running away.

Hippensteel said the information had been intentionally withheld.

He said he could not share all the facts that validate the girl was a voluntary runaway, but he added there were never any leads pointing to an abduction.

The chief said he made the post to assure the community there is absolutely no threat to children related to the case.

He said the need for the post was a direct result of “false and misleading information” posted on a Facebook page dedicated to the search for the teen.

