Pennsylvania seeks photos of Vietnam War victims

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
(Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

ANNVILLE, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s Military and Veterans Department is seeking 105 service members who were killed in the Vietnam War.

It’s part of a project tied to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund in Washington and includes posting the photos of those whose names are etched in the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall on a virtual wall of faces.

The state has obtained 3,151 photos, but 105 are still missing.

A list of Pennsylvania Vietnam Veterans whose photos are still needed can be found at www.veterans.pa.gov. Users should click on Wall of Faces.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s