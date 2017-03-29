Man wanted in Lancaster, Chester counties for theft, burglary

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is wanted by state police for thefts and burglaries in Lancaster and Chester counties.

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for 29-year-old Jesse Lewis Johnson, of Parkesburg.

Most of the incidents Johnson is wanted in occurred at unlocked homes or construction sites, according to police.

State police in Lancaster County and West Caln Township have warrants for Johnson’s arrest.

Johnson is about 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds. He has been known to have facial hair.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s location should call Tpr. Enedy with Pennsylvania State Police in Avondale at 610-268-1387 or call Tpr. McNally with Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster at 717-290-1967.

