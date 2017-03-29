Lower Paxton police investigate suspicious contact with child

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Lower Paxton police are investigating after they say a suspicious man approached a girl on her way home from school.

It happened Monday in the area of N. Highlands Drive and S. Highlands Circle.

Police say the elementary student was getting off the bus when the man approached her and began asking questions. He then left the area on foot.

The man is described as a white male in his early 40s, with “normal” hair. At the time of the incident, he was carrying an envelope.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lower Paxton police at 657-5656.

Police are asking parents to talk to their children about what to do in situations when a stranger approaches them. All similar incidents to the one described above should be reported to police as soon as possible.

