Lancaster man cited following reports he beat puppy, police say

WHTM Staff Published:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was cited earlier this month after police received several reports he beat a puppy.

Police officers responded on March 7 to a parking lot in the 1600 block of Lititz Pike in Manheim Township for reports that someone was beating a dog in and around a vehicle.

According to police, bystanders stepped in and held onto the 3-month-old pit bull involved until officers arrived.

Ryan S. Seals, 25, received citations for cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct.

The dog was turned over to the Organization for Responsible Care of Animals.

