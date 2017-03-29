Juratoys recalls toy trolleys

By Published:

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Juratoys is recalling Bricolo by Janod push-toy trolleys that can tip over and injure small children.

The company has received two reports of trolleys falling backward, both resulting in ER visits. One injury involved a tooth extraction the other a laceration to the child’s nose, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves nearly 10,000 Redmaster, French Cocotte Cooker, DIY-Magnetic, and Barbecue trolleys sold from September 2012 to March 2017 for about $70-$100.

Parents should contact Juratoys for a free repair kit that includes instructions, tools, and footers to prevent the toy from tipping backward.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s