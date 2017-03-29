Juratoys recalls toy trolleys

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Juratoys is recalling Bricolo by Janod push-toy trolleys that can tip over and injure small children.

The company has received two reports of trolleys falling backward, both resulting in ER visits. One injury involved a tooth extraction the other a laceration to the child’s nose, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves nearly 10,000 Redmaster, French Cocotte Cooker, DIY-Magnetic, and Barbecue trolleys sold from September 2012 to March 2017 for about $70-$100.

Parents should contact Juratoys for a free repair kit that includes instructions, tools, and footers to prevent the toy from tipping backward.

