Iranians, engines of US university research, wait in limbo

Collin Binkley, Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with women small business owners in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, in Washington, Monday, March 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

BOSTON (AP) – Universities in the U.S. say President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban would block hundreds of graduate students who play key roles in research.

Twenty-five of America’s largest universities told The Associated Press they’ve sent acceptance letters to more than 500 students from the six banned countries for next fall, mostly from Iran.

Federal judges have temporarily stopped the ban, but legal experts say students would be locked out if the court order is reversed.

Many universities say their programs would suffer if the ban blocks students from Iran, who are known for their strength in engineering and sciences.

UMass Amherst and the University of Central Florida say the ban could set back major research projects.

Some schools say the uncertainty has steered many students to other countries, including Canada and Australia.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s