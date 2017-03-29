Historic Bell Tavern demolished

NEW KINGSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Demolition has resumed on the historic Bell Tavern building in Silver Spring Township.

Triple Crown Corporation, which owns the property in the 7000 block of Carlisle Pike, said the partially demolished building was a safety hazard.

Triple Crown began tearing down the stone building last year, but the demolition was halted after an outcry from local historians and others. The tavern, they said, in the 1700’s was a meeting place for revolutionaries who wanted independence and later anti-federalists who sought amendments limiting federal power in the Constitution, which later became the Bill of Rights.

In June, Triple Crown agreed to sell the land to a preservation group, The Bell Tavern Association.

The company said the association has been unable to meet the conditions of any sale – including raising the funds to purchase the building – and the property continued to deteriorate, especially under the recent heavy snow.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...