Dauphin County teen pleads guilty to brother’s murder

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County teenager has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his older brother a year ago.

Dakota Thornton, 16, pleaded guilty Wednesday to third-degree murder.

Thornton was charged as an adult last March after he killed his 18-year-old brother Dominick in a Williamstown apartment.

Thornton, then 15, admitted to police that he shot his brother with a .410 shotgun because he was romantically interested in his brother’s girlfriend, according to charging documents.

Sentencing is scheduled for June.

