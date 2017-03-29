Cardinal Keeler remembered in hometown of Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Cardinal William Keeler, a Lebanon native who was archbishop of Baltimore and bishop of the Harrisburg diocese, has been laid to rest following a funeral service.

Keeler died Thursday morning at St. Martin’s Home for the Aged in Catonsville, Maryland. He was 86 years old.

The funeral service was held at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Baltimore. Keeler was laid to rest in the crypt of the basilica.

A Mass of Remembrance was also held for Keeler Tuesday night by Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Lebanon.

Cardinal Keeler was a graduate of Lebanon Catholic High School.

