2 Chambersburg teens reported as missing runaways

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg police are looking for two teenage girls reported as missing runaways.

Kaira Watkins, 16, and Chakeema Spencer, 14, were last seen Monday. They are believed to be in the area of Chambersburg and Fayetteville, police said.

They were reportedly seen in the area of a Sunoco gas station in Fayetteville early Monday evening, and were possibly associated with a Toyota 4Runner of unknown color, police said.

Anyone who sees the girls or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call Chambersburg police at (717) 264-4131.

