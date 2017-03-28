York man charged in Cumberland County fatal crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA – (WHTM) –  A York man faces homicide by vehicle charges in a fatal Cumberland County traffic accident that killed a Mechanicsburg man more than four months ago.

After a lengthy investigation, State police have charged Trenton Heiner, 19, of York with causing a three-vehicle crash that killed Ronald Kell, 78, of Mechanicsburg on November 2, 2016.

Authorities say Heiner ran a stop sign at the intersection of Burnt House Road and Ritner Highway in Dickinson Township and struck a second vehicle.  Kell died when the car he was driving hit the two cars in the initial collision.  Four other people suffered injuries.

Heiner was arraigned yesterday and released on unsecured bail.

