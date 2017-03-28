Veteran homelessness: Trump’s budget could hurt efforts

The Associated Press Published:
The York Rescue Mission's shelters have been so full they've put people on the floor. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Nonprofits and local officials say the push to end homelessness among veterans would suffer without the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, which would be eliminated under President Donald Trump’s proposed budget.

The council coordinates the efforts of 19 federal agencies that play a role in preventing and ending homelessness among all Americans.

But the strides made with veterans – for whom homelessness has been effectively ended in three states and dozens of communities – make the proposed cuts particularly upsetting to advocates.

Homeless advocates in any given state consult the council on which strategies are working elsewhere as they seek to house veterans. They worry momentum will slow.

Navy veteran Stephen Matthews says he doesn’t want to see a system changed that has helped him and many others find a safe place to live.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s