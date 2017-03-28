Veteran homelessness: Trump’s budget could hurt efforts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Nonprofits and local officials say the push to end homelessness among veterans would suffer without the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, which would be eliminated under President Donald Trump’s proposed budget.

The council coordinates the efforts of 19 federal agencies that play a role in preventing and ending homelessness among all Americans.

But the strides made with veterans – for whom homelessness has been effectively ended in three states and dozens of communities – make the proposed cuts particularly upsetting to advocates.

Homeless advocates in any given state consult the council on which strategies are working elsewhere as they seek to house veterans. They worry momentum will slow.

Navy veteran Stephen Matthews says he doesn’t want to see a system changed that has helped him and many others find a safe place to live.

