Suspect wanted for Friday night shooting in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Detectives with the York City Police Department have obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect in a shooting Friday night.

According to police, a 25-year-old man was shot in the area of the 100 block of East Boundary Avenue around 9:20 p.m. Friday. He was taken to York Hospital with gunshot wounds to his leg and hip.

The victim is expected to survive.

Detectives on Tuesday obtained an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Marcquan Way on charges of aggravated assault and attempted homicide.

Anyone with information on Way’s whereabouts should call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 and start the message with “yorktips.” Tips are also accepted through the department’s app.

