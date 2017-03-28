Steady rain ending this afternoon, drier weather for Wednesday

Areas of steady rain have come up from the south, and this rain and possible thunder will last until 3 PM. Temperatures are stuck near 50 degrees and could go as high as 60-70 degrees in some spots this afternoon, especially if the sun breaks through after the steady rain. If easterly flow dominates again with more rounds of showers moving through, temperatures will likely be stuck in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Either way, plan for an unsettled day ahead with hit or miss showers and even a few rumbles of thunder possible.

In between the showers there will be periods of drizzle and mist before more clearing happens. Tonight, the showers and clouds come to an end as the front moves through and Canadian high pressure sinks southward. Skies clear and lows tonight fall into the lower 40s. It will also turn breezy.

A dry, northwest breeze develops for Wednesday to allow for plenty of sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the 50s. Thursday will start with sun, but clouds increase as a rainmaker begins to lift northward from the Tennessee Valley. Plan for a rainy and cooler Friday with rainfall amounts currently estimated around one inch. Rain could linger into Saturday morning, but some model data suggest some clearing sooner. At this point, the most likely scenario seems to be a dry but cloudy Saturday with some sunshine breaking through for Sunday and early next week. Temperatures through this stretch seem fairly seasonable, with the exception of Friday when rain and east flow win out yet again.

