State police join search for missing Hanover teen

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have joined the search for a Hanover-area teenager who went missing last week.

The agency confirmed Tuesday that troopers are involved in the investigation into 16-year-old Madison Krumrine.

West Manheim Township police, which is leading the investigation, said Krumrine was last seen Thursday evening and has not shown up for classes at South Western High School.

Police believe Krumrine voluntarily left her home. They also said she left her primary cell phone at her home.

Hundreds of people volunteered Sunday for a search effort on foot.

Krumrine stands about 5’7″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call York County Dispatch at 717-854-5571.

