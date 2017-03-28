State lawmakers take another look at legalizing video gaming in bars

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Supporters say expanding video gaming will bring in hundreds of millions of dollars to the state of Pennsylvania at a time when it faces billions in deficit.

The bi-partisan effort would legalize thousands of internet gaming terminals and machines to restaurants, bars and fire houses who are now using them illegally.

Senator Guy Reschenthaler (R-Allegheny County) says its time to regulate illegal video gaming terminals.

“According to the state police,” Reschenthaler said, “they estimate that there are 40,000 illegal VGT’s in Pennsylvania, and we need to capture that revenue.”

Reschenthaler says the legislation would create a shared account among the state’s 67 counties, and generate nearly $500 million in five years.

The money would have various uses, including funding volunteer fire departments, fighting drug addiction, and addressing the state’s structural deficit.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...