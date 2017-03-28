Police seek to arrest 45 suspected drug dealers

WHTM Staff Published:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland County’s district attorney says police are rounding up 45 people suspected of dealing illegal drugs.

Tuesday’s operation is one of the largest in the county’s history and involves multiple police agencies in 12 municipalities, District Attorney Dave Freed said.

He said 21 suspected dealers were in custody by 10:30 a.m.

A news conference is scheduled at 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

