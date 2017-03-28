Police: Cemetery worker stole money for memorial

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – An employee of a Lancaster County cemetery is accused of stealing money that was meant for a granite memorial.
Edward Knee, 40, of Brogue, was employed by Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens when he entered into a contract with the victim and accepted a payment of $2,491, Columbia police said.
Police said Knee then created unauthorized invoices that he gave to the victim, and he filed a fraudulent address for the victim with his company. The account was eventually closed due to nonpayment and the memorial was not ordered.
Knee is charged with a felony count of theft by deception. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
