Podiatrist gets prison for recording co-workers in restroom

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A podiatrist will serve up to 16 years in a state prison for secretly recording videos of co-workers in an employee restroom.

Dr. David Todoroff was sentenced Tuesday in Dauphin County Court to 64 to 192 months imprisonment. He pleaded guilty in December to eight counts of invasion of privacy.

Todoroff, 58, was also ordered to pay a $4,000 fine, and he was ordered to have no contact with the victims.

A co-worker in 2015 found a cellphone in the employee restroom at a Keystone Podiatric office in Lower Paxton Township, according to a criminal complaint. The recording phone had been placed inside a sock and shoe and was propped up by an empty wallet.

Employees confronted Todoroff and he admitted to placing the cell phone in the restroom. Police said they confiscated the phone and found four videos of partially nude co-workers in the restroom, a restricted area with access only to employees.

