Pennsylvania synagogue vandalized

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Police say a rock was thrown through a stained glass window of a northeast Philadelphia synagogue that has been repeatedly damaged by vandalism in recent months.

A police spokesman said the rock was apparently thrown through the yellow glass window at Temple Menorah Kenseth Chai Synagogue in the Tacony neighborhood sometime between 9:30 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The damaged window faces the side of the synagogue, and officials said a baseball-sized rock was found inside. There was no further damage to the building.

The synagogue, which has been on the site since 1925, also had windows shattered in December and January. Police opened an institutional vandalism investigation into the new damage.

Last month, about 100 headstones were overturned in a Jewish cemetery nearby in the Wissinoming neighborhood.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...