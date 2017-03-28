Man taken to hospital after pedestrian-involved incident on I-83 near Harrisburg Mall

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was taken to a hospital Tuesday night following a pedestrian-involved incident on Interstate 83 northbound near the Harrisburg Mall.

According to a Dauphin County dispatcher, the incident was centered around the overpass in the Paxton Street area.

Authorities were first alerted around 6:20 p.m.

The man’s condition has not been released and no other details have been made available by authorities.

The Swatara Township Police Department is investigating the incident.

