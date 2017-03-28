Pa. senators unveil bills to reform protection from abuse laws

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A group of Pennsylvania lawmakers has unveiled legislation to reform the state’s protection from abuse laws.

Senators who authored the legislative package outlined the four bills Tuesday at the state Capitol. They said the proposals were crafted with input from district attorneys and domestic violence experts.

One proposal, Senate Bill 501, would ban defendants in final protection from abuse cases from transferring guns to family, friends and neighbors. Firearms would have to be surrendered to a county sheriff or other law enforcement agency or to a federal firearms licensed dealer.

Senate Bill 500 would direct police officers, deputy sheriffs or someone approved by the court to accompany those seeking protection to their home before or when the order is served, if the plaintiff believes their safety is in danger.

Senate Bill 502 allows courts to extend terms of an existing order or issue a new order in certain circumstances.

Senate Bill 449 clarifies that magisterial district judges may, in domestic violence cases, use a risk assessment tool to determine whether someone poses a danger when setting bail.

