Pa. Senate OKs hunting, fishing license bills

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state Senate has approved legislation that would allow the Pennsylvania Game Commission to set its own hunting license fees.

The Game Commission’s fees are currently determined by the state legislature. Republican Sen. Pat Stefano, who sponsored Senate Bill 192, said it’s been 18 years since the legislature granted a license increase.

Stefano said without new revenue, the Game Commission will have to make significant cuts.

“Sportsmen groups have come forward in favor of these bills because they understand they will ultimately be the ones hurt by depleted commissions,” he said in a statement.

The Game Commission has said without additional revenues in the near future, it may have to close shooting ranges on state game lands, substantially reduce its pheasant-stocking program, and close the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area.

The 6,000-acre Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, in Lancaster and Lebanon counties, is an annual destination for thousands of snow geese, Canada geese and tundra swans migrating north to their breeding grounds.

The Senate also passed legislation, Senate Bill 30, that would allow the Fish and Boat Commission to set its own fishing license fees.

The agencies do not receive state funding and are supported by the cost of the licenses purchased by hunters and anglers.

Both bills now go to the House of Representatives for consideration.

Identical measures passed the Senate last year but didn’t come up for a vote in the House.

