New Oxford Family Diner fire investigated as arson

NEW OXFORD, Pa. (WHTM) – A fire Monday morning at an Adams County restaurant has been ruled arson, according to investigators.

The fire at New Oxford Family Diner in the 6400 block of York Road started around 6 a.m. and reached two alarms.

A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal investigation revealed the fire started inside the building.

Investigators have not revealed a dollar amount in regards to damages.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...