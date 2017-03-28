Musical marks decade of CV grad mentoring students

As a student at Cumberland Valley, Jonathan Dunkle was inspired to find a career in the arts.

He began working on the musicals and had a teacher direct him toward lighting and production, areas he excelled in.

“I was blown away by him as a student, because he had this artistic knack right from the start,” explains Jennifer Schramm, one of Jonathan’s teachers.

Jonathan graduated in 1997 and went on to college. Schramm kept tabs on him, following his career. He worked on various productions, including Mamma Mia, and 10 years ago, Schramm asked Jonny to return to Cumberland Valley but as a teacher.

“He’s willing to talk to the students, show them the lighting tricks he does,” says Schramm.

Jonny, who is now the production manager and lighting designer at NYU, say CV’s facilities now resemble the sets he works with in New York, which can be intimidating for students with little experience.

So, he spends months working with Schramm, who is working on her 23rd musical and with Steven Flom, the Director and Choreographer, who has contributed 17 years to the productions.

“Every year he comes down and he makes our show magic. He highlights the students and makes them look amazing,” says Flom. “The kids take what’s in my head and make it come to life.”

With their vision, Jonny guides students to make it appear on stage.

“Sometimes when you delegate authority to people with questionable qualifications, great things come out of it,” says Jonny.

This year’s musical marks a decade of working with the musicals. Cumberland Valley is putting on the Tony Award-winning musical, Kiss Me, Kate, starting Wednesday. It runs through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday Matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets for adults are $15, students/seniors $12.

Purchase tickets online at http://www.cvmusical.com. For questions, call: 717-506-3936 or email: cvhsmboxoffice@gmail.com.

