Mechanicsburg school board votes to realign elementary schools

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Mechanicsburg Area School District Board of Directors voted 6-2 Tuesday night in favor of realigning the district’s elementary school system.

The vote means the district will go from five elementary schools to four. Broad Street Elementary School, North Side Elementary School and Upper Allen Elementary School will be home to grades one through three, and all fourth and fifth graders will attend Elmwood Elementary School.

Board member Dr. Layne Lebo voted against the plan. He says now they all have to work together to make it work.

“We need to work in the best interest of the students,” Lebo said. “I have confidence in the board and the community that we will get the plan in place.”

District Superintendent Dr. Mark Leidy says there is a long way to go before the final plan gets the green light.

“We will start with the Kindergarten Academy. We will have to expand that, and then will have to address other areas of concerns, including the impact the configuration will have on traffic and the transportation system,” Leidy said.

Leidy says it could take five years to get the entire plan in place. There is a chance they may have to revisit the plan and make adjustments if the student population continues to grow.

Supporters say the move allows for a better learning environment and equal class sizes.

The vote to realign schools follows a feasibility study in response to a growing enrollment at the elementary school level.

