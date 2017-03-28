Lancaster man convicted in 2009 stabbing death gets no relief

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man convicted in a 2009 fatal stabbing has been denied a new trial.

Superior Court denied Sequoyah Hawkins’ request for relief, finding Hawkins’ trial attorney acted appropriately in the case.

Hawkins, now 33, was convicted in 2012 of voluntary manslaughter regarding the stabbing death of 20-year-old Chrishon Gray. He was ordered to serve 8 to 20 years in prison.

Hawkins fatally stabbed Gray in the 600 block of Marietta Avenue after Hawkins was involved in a fight with an acquaintance of Gray.

Hawkins argued that his trial attorney did not fully prepare him to testify and that the attorney did not fight to keep a video of Hawkins rapping about violence and selling drugs out of court.

The trial jury also saw a video of the stabbing, with Hawkins stabbing Gray in the neck after Gray appeared to throw a punch at Hawkins.

Judge Jeffery Wright denied the request, writing that a voluntary manslaughter verdict was “the best possible outcome” for Hawkins, considering the video of the stabbing.

Judge Wright also noted that Hawkins had to take the stand to support the defense claim of self-defense and that the trial attorney told him the rap video would likely be played.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...