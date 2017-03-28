Lancaster man charged with sexually assaulting teen

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man is facing a list of charges stemming from a sexual relationship he had with a 14-year-old girl.

Police say Johnathan M. Mercado, 26, engaged in sexual contact with the teen sometime in January or February. He then began contacting her on social media, even after the girl asked him to stop.

The girl and her mother contacted police and allowed investigators to access a social media account and pose as her.

On March 22, police say Mercado sent several explicit sexual messages and photos to the girl’s account. He also arranged to meet with her with the understanding the two would have sex.

On March 24, Mercado showed up at the meeting place on the 500 block of W. Grant St. That’s where he was taken into custody and charged.

He faces felony sexual deviate intercourse, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and related charges.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...