Indicted Philadelphia DA needs lawyer, has money woes

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s top prosecutor has three days to find a new lawyer in a federal bribery case although it’s not clear he has money to pay anyone.

District Attorney Seth Williams insists Tuesday that he doesn’t need court-appointed counsel and will retain new lawyers by Friday.

A judge refused to let his current lawyer step down until then and warned against further delays. The city stopped paying legal fees once Williams was indicted last week.

Williams is accused of taking more than $100,000 in cash and gifts in exchange for official favors. He has pleaded not guilty.

The two-term Democrat remains in the $175,000-a-year job but says he got into financial problems amid a divorce.

Current lawyer Michael Diamondstein says he can’t stay in the case for free.

